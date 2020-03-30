STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bodies of those who died of COVID-19 will be cremated: Mumbai civic body

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Praveen Pardeshi issued a circular in this regard.

Published: 30th March 2020 09:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2020 09:50 PM   |  A+A-

A BMC worker sprays disinfectant at a market to contain the coronavirus during a nationwide lockdown in Mumbai Sunday March 29 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The bodies of all those who died due to coronavirus in Mumbai will be cremated irrespective of the religion of the deceased, the city civic body said on Monday.

According to the circular, the bodies of persons who have died of COVID-19 will be cremated irrespective of their religion.

It also stated that only five persons can attend the funeral of a COVID-19 patient and rituals of touching the body should be avoided.

Comments

