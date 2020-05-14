STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Mumbai's COVID-19 cases cross 15,000-mark; death toll 595

Of the 800 new cases detected in the last 24 hours, 198 tested positive in the tests conducted at various private labs between May 10 and 11, the BMC said.

Published: 14th May 2020 01:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2020 01:27 AM   |  A+A-

Medics from Indian Dental Association IDA conduct a thermal screening of a policeman at APMC Police Station during the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown in Navi Mumbai Wednesday May 13 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The count of coronavirus positive patients in Mumbai crossed the 15,000-mark on Wednesday after 800 more persons were found infected, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the country's financial rose to 15,581 from 14,781 after new patients were found in the past 24 hours, it said.

The civic body said that the death toll in the city grew to 595 as coronavirus has claimed 40 more lives.

Of the 40 patients who succumbed to the infection, 22 had co-morbidities.

Seventeen of the 40 deaths occurred between May 4 and 10, it said.

Of the 800 new cases detected in the last 24 hours, 198 tested positive in the tests conducted at various private labs between May 10 and 11, the BMC said.

The first coronavirus positive case in the megapolis was found on March 11, while the first death due to the infection was reported on March 17, it added.

The BMC said that 478 patients have been discharged from hospitals, taking the total number of recovered patients to 3,791.

As many as 528 suspected patients of coronavirus have been admitted to various hospitals in the past 24 hours.

The BMC release said that this week, COVID-19 wards have been started in Sion and KEM Hospitals with 40 beds each to look after the patients with moderate Coronavirus symptoms.

The civic body further said that to improve the care for chronic kidney disease patients who are also suffering from COVID-19, 33 dialysis machines are made functional at three hospitals.

Mumbai's coronvirus figures are as follows: Positive cases: 15,581; new positive cases: 800; deaths: 596; discharged patients: 3,791; active cases: 11,194; admitted patients: 16,734.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation
Coronavirus
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
18 Odisha migrants in Tamil Nadu hire bus to go home, pay Rs 1,20,000
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh infections
Image of a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheeling a dead body used for representationa purpose only (Photo | AP)
Two New York churches report over 100 coronavirus deaths
Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | By Special arrangement)
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
FM announces free food grains for 2 months for migrants; India's covid cases crosses 78,000 mark
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty
Gallery
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
Hundreds of passengers from Gujarat and Rajasthan reached New Delhi on Wednesday on the first train to arrive here since the resumption of railway services, as a large number of them gathered on roads outside the station with no transport available for onward journeys. (Photo | PTI)
National lockdown: After nearly two months, train journeys are back!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp