STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

COVID-19: Mumbai civic body asks MCA to hand over Wankhede Stadium premises

The civic body said the acquisition was of a temporary nature and payments for use of facilities would be done at a later date.

Published: 16th May 2020 01:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2020 01:02 AM   |  A+A-

Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. | File Photo

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Friday directed Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) to hand over some facilities of Wankhede Stadium in the southern part of the metropolis to the civic body to create facilities in connection with the novel coronavirus outbreak.

In a letter, A Ward Assistant Municipal Commissioner Chanda Jadhav said the "hotel/lodge/clubs/college/exhibition centres/dormitories/marriage hall/gymkhana/banquet hall" must be handed over "with immediate effect".

"The said premises will be used for emergency staff of 'A' Ward and quarantine the person whoever is in contact with a positive COVID-19 patient and are not symptomatic," the letter, a copy of which is with PTI, stated.

The civic body said the acquisition was of a temporary nature and payments for use of facilities would be done at a later date.

It warned the MCA that refusal to cooperate could invite police action for disobedience to official order.

An MCA apex council member said there was no hesitation on part of the cricket body to help authorities tackling the virus outbreak.

A senior MCA official said they had received the letter on Friday morning.

The complex comprises the BCCI office, MCA Lounge, Garware Club House apart from the main stadium.

The MCA Lounge is a banquet hall, while the Garware Club House has over 50 rooms and a few halls inside it.

Earlier, the BMC acquired Worli-based National Sport Club of India's indoor stadium and some other gymkhana premises to set up quarantine and isolation facilities.

Mumbai is the country's worst-affected city with 17,512 COVID-19 cases, with 933 additions on Friday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Mumbai Cricket Association Wankhede Stadium
Coronavirus
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at govt hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
'Only Rs 500 per test': Kolkata firm develops low-cost indigenous corona kit
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Disinfectant being sprayed at  RR Venkatapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Vizag Gas Leak: Horrific CCTV footages of toxic fumes engulfing Venkatapuram village
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by end of year
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp