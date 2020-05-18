STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mumbai's COVID-19 cases up by 1,571 to 19,967; death toll 734

Coronavirus also claimed the lives of 38 people on Sunday, which took the death toll in the country's financial capital to 734, the official said.

Published: 18th May 2020 01:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2020 01:11 AM   |  A+A-

Migrant workers from other states wait outside a railway station to catch a train to return to their homes, in Mumbai, India, Friday, May 15, 2020.

Migrant workers from other states wait outside a railway station to catch a train to return to their homes, in Mumbai, India, Friday, May 15, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Mumbai city on Sunday reported 1,571 COVID-19 cases, of which 44 are from Dharavi slum area, taking the number of patients here to 19,967 so far, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.

According to him, 678 people were hospitalised for suspected coronavirus infection, he said.

As many as 206 patients were discharged from the city hospitals, taking the number of recovered persons to 5,012, the official said.

Explaining the exponential growth in the number of cases on Sunday, the BMC official said, "Some 590 of the total number of cases reported today are actually from May 10 and 14, but they were included today in the progressive report."

