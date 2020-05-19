STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Police lathi-charge migrant workers assembled at Bandra station

Police used lathi-charge to disperse the thousands of migrants workers assembled at Bandra station after they violating the social distancing norm. 

Published: 19th May 2020 11:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2020 03:19 AM   |  A+A-

Bandra station

The crowd that gathered at Bandra Terminus. (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Police used lathi-charge to disperse the thousands of migrant workers assembled at Bandra station after they violating the social distancing norm. 

According to the government authority, they have asked the migrants to register at the local police stations and revenue offices who want to go back to their native places. More than 10 lakh migrants workers mainly from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, etc are registered with the government.

"We had paid the travel fare of more than two lakh migrants who left Maharashtra for their home state. We have given Rs 54 crore to all 36 district collectors to pay the fare of migrants who want to go back to their native. We are informing the migrants and as per the list, they are allowed to travel back. However, at Bandra, some of the people had no ticket still they wanted to board the train by violating social distancing norms. The crowd was outnumbered therefore the mild lathi-charge was used to disperse the crowd," said government official from suburban district collector office. 

Balasaheb Thorat, Maharashtra Congress president and revenue minister said that they are some states who are allowing their state people to come back while Gujarat and West Bengal are not yet clearing the travel plan of these migrants. 

"Migrant workers are provided all facilities but they do not want to stay back here. The first priority is to go back to their own state. We are trying to facilitate but other states should also cooperate so that migrant workers can get relief," Thorat said. 

Satyajeet Tambe, Maharashtra Youth Congress said that they helped more than 100 people from Kerala to go back to their state. "These migrants from Waynad from Kerala were stranded in Maharashtra. We got a call from Rahul Gandhi's office so we immediately made the transport arrangements," Tambe said.

He said that nowadays everyone want to back go back their native places. "Presently, the majority of migrants are going by train while some of them taking tempo and trucks. This is man-made crisis. This happened because there is no proper coordination between the centre and state," Tambe pointed out.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bandra station Mumbai coronavirus Maharashtra migrants workers COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates 
Coronavirus
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Lockdown 4.0 | Taxis, cabs will operate in Delhi with two passengers: Arvind Kejriwal
US President Donald Trump (Photo| AP)
Covid-19: Donald Trump says he is taking unproven drug hydroxychloroquine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hight tides at Digha beach due to cyclone Amphan. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Super Cyclone Amphan: Claims two lives, causes severe damage in south Bengal
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Gallery
Five-time national award winner Mohanlal turns 60 on May 21, 2020. The Padma Bhushan winner is no stranger to the Tamil film lovers and is best known for his role in Maniratnam's 'Iruvar.' The veteran is among the most respected actors in the country and
Mohanlal is India's pride, Kerala's treasure: Vijay to Dhanush, best quotes by Tamil actors on the Malayalam superstar. Rajinikanth, Suriya and more...
Odisha carried out a massive evacuation to shift 1.2 lakh people from low lying areas in the state as monstrous cyclone Amphan triggered heavy rains and strong wind in coastal districts. (Photo | Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Cyclone Amphan triggers heavy rainfall and squally winds in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp