STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Missing COVID-19 patients cause for concern for Mumbai's BMC

Mumbai reported its first case of coronavirus on March 11 and as of May 20, the city has recorded over 22,700 cases.

Published: 20th May 2020 02:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2020 02:28 PM   |  A+A-

A man walks past a graffiti thanking police for its services in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Even as Mumbai's COVID-19 count witnesses a significant rise with each passing day, missing coronavirus patients are proving to be a major cause for concern for the city's civic body, which has adopted all possible means to trace them.

This was a common occurrence in cases where people experience mild symptoms of the infection or are asymptomatic and undergo testing in private labs, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

"When people who get tested don't furnish their correct contact details like address or phone number, we have to go looking for them after they test positive for the infection.

"Even testing labs make mistakes while entering contact details of the patients," the official said.

For the civic body, which is already burdened with the arduous task of containing the pandemic, untraceable patients are a major concern, as they can worsen the situation.

Mumbai reported its first case of coronavirus on March 11 and as of Tuesday, the city has recorded over 22,700 cases.

According to a senior civic official, the BMC adopts all possible means to track down these missing patients from searching for their names on voter's list or tracing them using property card records.

Once they are found, these patients were admitted to the BMC's COVID-19 facilities, depending on their health condition, asymptomatic or otherwise, he said.

"We have to rifle through property card records or voters lists and even take the help of local representatives to trace missing patients," the official said.

In some cases, the civic body even had to check the CCTV footage from private testing labs where these missing patients had been tested, he added.

Most of these untraceable patients were from slum- dominated areas, where people have some fears and misconceptions about testing positive, which prompt them to furnish fake details to avoid hospitalisation, the official added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mumbai COVID 19 coronavirus Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Mumbai coronavirus cases
Coronavirus
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Lockdown 4.0 | Taxis, cabs will operate in Delhi with two passengers: Arvind Kejriwal
US President Donald Trump (Photo| AP)
Covid-19: Donald Trump says he is taking unproven drug hydroxychloroquine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hight tides at Digha beach due to cyclone Amphan. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Super Cyclone Amphan: Claims two lives, causes severe damage in south Bengal
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Gallery
Five-time national award winner Mohanlal turns 60 on May 21, 2020. The Padma Bhushan winner is no stranger to the Tamil film lovers and is best known for his role in Maniratnam's 'Iruvar.' The veteran is among the most respected actors in the country and
Mohanlal is India's pride, Kerala's treasure: Vijay to Dhanush, best quotes by Tamil actors on the Malayalam superstar. Rajinikanth, Suriya and more...
Odisha carried out a massive evacuation to shift 1.2 lakh people from low lying areas in the state as monstrous cyclone Amphan triggered heavy rains and strong wind in coastal districts. (Photo | Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Cyclone Amphan triggers heavy rainfall and squally winds in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp