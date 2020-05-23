STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Mumbai COVID-19 case doubling rate now 14 days: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Uddhav Thackeray said BMC had arranged for intensive care units and isolation beds at several places in the metropolis.

Published: 23rd May 2020 11:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2020 11:56 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The number of COVID-19 patients in Mumbai is doubling over a period of 14 days, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Saturday as he interacted with doctors of BMC-run hospitals.

During the video conference interaction, Thackeray praised the doctors for their continuous fight over the last two months to contain the outbreak, and exuded confidence that the task would be accomplished.

"Even though the number of patients is increasing in Mumbai, the number of patients is now doubling over a period of 14 days," the statement quoted Thackeray as saying.

The CM, who stressed on setting up field hospitals in the time to come, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had been following directives and protocol laid down by the Centre.

Thackeray said BMC had arranged for intensive care units and isolation beds at several places in the metropolis.

He asked civic officials to step up preparations to handle dengue and leptospirosis cases as monsoon was approaching.

"I feel energised seeing you...you will be the true architect of the victory when the epidemic will be over," Thackeray said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mumbai coronavirus Uddhav Thackeray Maharashtra CM Maharashtra Coronavrius COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Latest Updates 
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Vishwas Nagar in East Delhi. (File photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)
Maharashtra starts home delivery of alcohol to avoid over-crowing at liquor stores
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp