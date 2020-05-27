STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

CISF unit guarding Mazagon Dock in Mumbai reports COVID-19 cases

The about 1.62 lakh personnel strong force has a total of 95 active COVID-19 cases, while 137 have recovered and five personnel are recovering.

Published: 27th May 2020 03:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2020 03:04 PM   |  A+A-

CISF force, CISF, coronavirus in CISF

This is the second defence PSU where CISF has reported coronavirus infection. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Central Industrial Security Force reported 22 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, with the maximum 13 coming from its unit that guards the warship building Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL) in Mumbai.

The MDL is one of the country's leading defence public sector undertaking shipyard that constructs warships and submarines.

It functions under the command of the Defence ministry.

This is the second defence PSU where CISF has reported coronavirus infection among its personnel after its unit deployed to provide counter-terrorist cover to warship building facility, Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd (GRSEL), in Kolkata.

At least 40 CISF personnel posted at the GRSEL unit had contracted the infection, apart from the death of an Assistant Sub Inspector rank official.

Only two personnel of this unit are now under treatment and the rest have recovered.

As per latest data, the CISF saw 22 fresh cases of coronavirus since Tuesday, with 13 in MDL Mumbai, three each from its unit that guards the Delhi airport and Delhi Metro, two in the government building security unit based in Delhi and one at ONGC Mumbai.

ALSO READ: CISF reports 20 new Covid cases in 24 hours; maximum at Delhi Airport

The total active CISF cases at MDL are 14 now.

The about 1.62 lakh personnel strong force has a total of 95 active COVID-19 cases, while 137 have recovered and five personnel are recovering.

"All the fresh cases reported from the unit that guards the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi is of those personnel who were not on duty," a CISF spokesperson said.

"They were under quarantine as part of contact tracing of those troops who were found positive for the pandemic earlier," the spokesperson said.

All such contact-traced personnel were kept quarantined in a separate earmarked  building since the last 10 days, he added.

The Delhi airport CISF unit, like the other airport units in various cities, has been continuously working to facilitate passengers boarding or de-boarding special rescue flights from or to India during the lockdown period and the unit is now securing the IGI after a limited number of regular commercial flights began from Monday.

Location-wise, Delhi has maximum 57 active COVID-19 cases in the paramilitary followed by 26 in Mumbai, 3 in Kolkata, 4 in Bokaro (Jharkhand) and two in Chennai.

The force has reported three deaths due to coronavirus.

The CISF is the national civil aviation security force guarding 63 airports at present apart from securing vital infrastructure in the nuclear and aerospace domain.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
CISF unit Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders coronavirus COVID-19 Central Industrial Security Force
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
WATCH: The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
Jyoti Kumari with her father Mohan Paswan. (Photo|EPS)
15-year-old cycles 1,200 kms to bring father home from Gurugram to Bihar
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 risks complicate reopening economy as WHO warns first wave not over
A massive traffic jam at the Delhi- UP border, as the border has been sealed due to increase in Covid cases in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Traffic snarls at Delhi-Ghaziabad border as roads resealed amid COVID-19 crisis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Going back home after 2 months: Flight passengers share their airport experience during COVID19
A swarm of locusts. (File Photo | AP)
India's newest crisis: Locusts create menace in Rajasthan, MP and Maharashtra
Gallery
The postponed SSLC and HSE examinations began across Kerala with social distancing and Covid-19 safety protocols in place to avoid any chance of virus transmission.
It's exam time in Kerala even amidst the rise in Covid-19 cases
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp