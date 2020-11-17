Fire breaks out at godown in Mumbai's Sakinaka area; no one injured

By PTI

MUMBAI: A major fire broke out in a godown in Sakinaka area of Mumbai on Tuesday morning, but there was no report of any casualty, officials said. The fire broke out in the godown, where gunny bags were kept, around 8:45 am and later spread to some hutments in a neighbouring slum area of the eastern suburb, they said.

The fire brigade tagged it as a 'level-2' (major) blaze. Nine fire engines, six jetties and two water tankers along with an ambulance were rushed to the spot, a fire brigade official said. "There was no report of any injury to anyone," a civic official said, adding that the blaze was confined to a few hutments and firefighting was underway.

He said that the exact cause of the fire was yet not known.