Four arrested from Mumbai for killing man, dumping body along highway

A case of murder was registered and the victim was subsequently identified as Paras Gupta, a resident of Samata Nagar in Kandivali, the official said.

Published: 27th November 2020 05:34 PM

For representational purposes (File Photo)

By PTI

PALGHAR: Four persons have been arrested from neighbouring Mumbai for allegedly killing a 45-year-old scrap dealer and dumping his body on the side of a highway, police said on Friday.

The police have apprehended Omprakash Anjariramji Bishnoi (21), Suresh Kumar Krishnaram Bishnoi (21), Sureshkumar Narayanram Bishnoi (25) and Bhavarlal Chenaram Bishnoi (38) from Samta Nagar in Kandivali area of Mumbai.

The matter came to light when the body of a man was recovered from a gunny bag on the side of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway on November 22, senior inspector Vilas Chougule of the Valiv police station said.

A case of murder was registered and the victim was subsequently identified as Paras Gupta, a resident of Samata Nagar in Kandivali, the official said.

According to the police, the victim used to collect scrap from the workshop of one of the accused and pay him for it and there were some disputes between the two over some money matters.

During one such quarrel on November 18, the main accused attacked the victim with a wooden rod and killed him, the official said.

The arrested accused were produced before a magistrate who remanded them into police custody for a week, he added.

