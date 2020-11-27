STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Three train passengers test COVID-19 positive during screening in Mumbai

The highest number of 3,821 passengers were screened at Borivali station, followed by 3,236 at Mumbai Central and 3,010 at Bandra Terminus.

Published: 27th November 2020 12:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2020 12:23 AM   |  A+A-

Volunteers conduct thermal screening at Dharavi during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Mumbai Sunday June 7 2020.

Volunteers conduct thermal screening at Dharavi during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: On the second day of COVID-19 screening conducted at key railway stations located within the Mumbai city limits on Thursday, three passengers tested positive for the infection on their arrival by trains, civic officials said.

A total of 13,253 passengers were screened during the day at six major railway stations, of whom three tested positive for the infection, they said.

While two of these passengers had arrived at Dadar railway station, one was at the Bandra Terminus station, the officials said.

The highest number of 3,821 passengers were screened at Borivali station, followed by 3,236 at Mumbai Central and 3,010 at Bandra Terminus.

A civic official said that of the three passengers who tested positive, one was allowed to remain home-quarantined, while the remaining two were sent to Covid Care Centres.

After the Maharashtra government issued guidelines on Monday, making an RT-PCR negative report mandatory for domestic air travelers as well as railway and road passengers arriving from Delhi, Rajasthan, Goa and Gujarat states, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has deployed health teams at major railway stations to screen the passengers.

The teams screen all the passengers arriving by the trains, besides checking their RT-PCR test reports, the civic official said.

They also carry out rapid antigen test on the symptomatic patients, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mumbai trains coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
It's official: India technically in recession, post-COVID output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore
Representational picture of coronavirus (Photo | AP)
New worry? Doctors find 35 cases of Covid ‘reinfection’ in Bengaluru
'The preference for affordable apartment units will also continue to gain momentum,' says A Shankar of a real estate services firm (Representational image)
COVID-19 pandemic alters real estate preferences in Chennai, buyers now favour plots
Football lovers lighting candles to bid farewell to Diego Maradona at Kidson Corner on SM Street in Kozhikode on Thursday | T P Sooraj
Maradona's artistry made life bearable for Musthafa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp