STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Mumbai market fire doused after 45 hours

The fire broke out around 4.30 pm on Sunday in the ground-plus-three-storey Ismail building, located near Juma mosque in densely-populated Masjid Bunder area

Published: 06th October 2020 11:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2020 11:15 PM   |  A+A-

Fire

For representational purposes

By PTI

MUMBAI: Nearly 45 hours after a fire erupted at a commercial building in a congested cutlery market in south Mumbai, fire personnel on Tuesday afternoon managed to douse the flames completely, officials said.

This is probably the first time after the 2012 blaze in the state secretariat that a fire fighting operation has gone on for so long in the metropolis, they said.

The blaze was put out around 1:15 pm and cooling operation is underway, officials said.

The fire broke out around 4.30 pm on Sunday in the ground-plus-three-storey Ismail building, located near Juma mosque in densely-populated Masjid Bunder area--a prominent commercial hub in the financial capital with several markets, shops and godowns located along a network of narrow roads.

It was initially tagged as a 'level-3' (major) fire, but later escalated to 'level-4' (massive), they said.

On Monday, two fire brigade personnel were injured during the operation.

They were later discharged after treatment.

Seventeen fire vehicles, as many jumbo water tankers and three turn-table ladders had been pressed into service to douse flames.

The cause of the blaze was yet to be ascertained, a fire official said.

As the building has godowns housing garments, cutlery and chemicals, thick smoke was emanating from it, making it difficult to put out the inferno, another official had said.

More from Mumbai.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mumbai market fire
India Matters
A health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 from inside a sample collection unit in Chennai. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID: Second infection can be worse than first for some, shows study
World Bank chief David Malpass (Photo | AP)
By 2021, 15 crore likely to be in extreme poverty due to COVID-19: World Bank
T Natarajan in action during the IPL
T Natarajan: This dailywage labourer's son is more than just an IPL hero
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls to reopen on Oct 15: Here's what filmgoers need to know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with party General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference in Patiala (Photo | PTI)
Lathicharge minor compared to what Hathras victim's family went through: Rahul Gandhi
The British economy recouped some further lost ground during July after a swath of coronavirus restrictions were lifted, official figures showed. (File photo | AP)
COVID19: Britain hit by test failing, finds 16,000 extra cases
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp