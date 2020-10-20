STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

BEST bus driver suffers heart attack in Mumbai; all passengers safe

The BEST bus was on way from Chembur to Tata Power House when its driver lost control over the wheels near Basant Cinema after suffering a heart attack around 11 am.

Published: 20th October 2020 02:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2020 02:47 PM   |  A+A-

BEST-Bus-Strike

BEST buses in Mumbai (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Nine bus passengers had a miraculous escape on Tuesday morning when the vehicle rammed into a signal post near Chembur in Mumbai after its driver suffered a heart attack, an official said.

The BEST bus was on way from Chembur to Tata Power House when its driver lost control over the wheels near Basant Cinema after suffering a heart attack around 11 am.

The bus had nine passengers on-board, including a policeman, the official from the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) said.

The cop on-board called a police van and rushed the bus driver to Rajawadi Hospital at Vidyavihar, he said.

"All the passengers are safe. The bus driver is undergoing treatment at Rajawadi Hospital," the official said.

BEST, the city civic body's transport wing, has a fleet of around 4,000 buses and provided its service in Mumbai and neighbouring Thane, Navi Mumbai and Mira Bhayandar.

Before the outbreak of COVID-19, the BEST buses used to ferry over 30 lakh passengers every day.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BEST bus driver heart attack
India Matters
BJP national president JP Nadda (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
CAA to be implemented soon, framing of rules in process: Nadda
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Virus, what virus? India gets back to work as festival month arrives
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File photo | PTI)
Amarinder moves resolution in Punjab Assembly against Centre's farm laws
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden not good for India as he is soft with China: Trump Jr

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Image for representational purposes only.(File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi Air Pollution | Political will required to curb stubble burning: Arvind Kejriwal
From child labourer to Medical aspirant, Krishnagiri’s Vishwanath talks about his success story
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp