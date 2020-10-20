STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

HC allows BMC to hold physical meeting of standing committee

The PIL, moved by Makarand Narwekar and Prabhakar Shinde, alleged that the civic body's intention was to pass all proposals without any discussion.

Published: 20th October 2020 05:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2020 05:55 PM   |  A+A-

Bombay High Court

Bombay High Court (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday permitted the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to hold a physical meeting of its standing committee on Wednesday.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G S Kulkarni asked the BMC to make arrangements to hold the meeting with 26 members and a dozen officials who will remain present in the general body hall of the civic body, while adhering to COVID-19 safety protocols.

"We permit the BMC to make arrangements so that all members who wish to attend will be able to attend the physical meeting and discuss the items on the agenda," it said.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation filed by two BJP corporators against the BMC's plan to hear 674 proposals in one meeting.

The PIL, moved by Makarand Narwekar and Prabhakar Shinde, alleged that the civic body's intention was to pass all proposals without any discussion.

The petitioners counsel, Amogh Singh, told HC that Rs 2,000 crore would be spent in a single day without any debate by the civic standing committee if it was permitted to go ahead with the virtual meeting.

Senior counsel Aspi Chinoy and advocate Joel Carlos, who appeared for the BMC's standing committee, told the court that the committee had not met since the nationwide lockdown was imposed in March this year.

Chinoy said the 674 items included all the backlog from the last seven months.

The bench, however, asked if it wouldn't have been better for the committee to identify the most urgent matters from the backlog and take them up for discussion in the meeting on Wednesday.

Chinoy said while the panel had listed all 674 matters in the agenda, it was not under any compulsion to take up all the matters for discussion.

"It is a misapprehension (that all matters will be discussed).

The items will be taken up serially.

Whatever can't be taken up, will go to next month's meeting," he said.

Senior counsel Anil Sakhre, who appeared for the BMC, told HC that on October 14, the civic body had written to the state government seeking permission to hold the standing committee meeting physically.

Sakhre said the BMC's general body meeting was large enough to accommodate the standing committee members and its officers who are to attend the meeting.

However, the state had not responded to the BMC's request, he said.

The state however, told the court that it had received the BMC's request only on Tuesday.

The court then said it will grant the necessary permission to the BMC for a physical meeting.

"The state resolution bars large gatherings.

In marriage ceremonies, a maximum of 50 people allowed.

The number of people who will attend the standing committee meeting, with 26 members and 12 officers, is still below 50," the court said.

"In public interest, we will allow you if you are willing to hold it in your general body meeting hall," the high court said.

The court said the corporation was "doing so much to control COVID-19" spread in the city.

"We appreciate its efforts," it added.

"If its (BMC's) own standing committee members are not allowed to hold a physical meeting, what message does it send to the society?" it said.

It also accepted Chinoy's statement that in the physical meeting, the matters on the agenda will be taken up "seriatim" and as many matters as possible will be discussed.

PTI AYA GK GK 10201736 NNNN

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation standing committee meeting COVID-19 safety protocols
India Matters
CJI SA Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
In-house probe into Jagan's charges against Justice Ramana needed: Justice A P Shah
A health worker collects samples for Covid testing at the Kalasipalyam Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
COVID-19 hospitals in Bengaluru see admissions dip by 40 per cent in last seven days
For representational purpose. (Photo | RVK Rao/EPS)
SBI announces up to 25 bps concession on home loan rates
For representational purposes
‘Beware of online fraud under guise of loan offers’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Waves hit the tetrapods on the shore of Shizuoka city, southwest of Tokyo, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, as severe weather goes through waters off the region. (Photo | AP)
Japanese way of managing floods: Push excess rainwater into tunnels!
2 militants killed in encounter in South Kashmir, 5 terrorist killed in last 2 days
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp