STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

WATCH | Patients play 'garba' at Mumbai COVID-19 facilities in viral video

In one of the videos, a number of COVID-19 patients with masks on their faces are seen performing garba along with health workers wearing PPE kits on a Bollywood song in a female ward.

Published: 20th October 2020 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2020 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample at a testing camp for COVID-19 for policemen in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Two videos of patients performing 'garba' at COVID-19 facilities in Mumbai have surfaced on social media, even as the Maharashtra government has appealed to people to hold health and blood donation camps instead of dandiya during the ongoing Navratri festival.

In one of the videos, a number of COVID-19 patients with masks on their faces are seen performing garba along with health workers wearing PPE kits on a Bollywood song in a female ward.

In the clip, some female patients are also seen watching the performance.

In another video, some male patients are seen doing garba with healthcare professionals who are in PPE kits at 'Nursing Station 15'.

According to some social media posts, the videos of garba performance are from the Goregaon-based jumbo COVID-19 facility of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

When contacted, BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal told PTI on Tuesday that one of the videos of the garba performance was from the BMC's COVID-19 centre, but the facility's dean told him they had not organised it.

Chahal said the facility's dean also informed him that the patients were celebrating on their own in the ward along with health workers, and they were feeling happy and good.

"As it was a sign of happiness, the doctors inside (the facility) allowed them to celebrate," he said quoting the dean.

The facility's dean also said there was no harm if the patients do something to be happy in a COVID-19 centre, the civic chief added.

Mumbai is one of the worst affected by COVID-19 in the county with nearly 2.43 lakh cases and over 9,700 deaths reported from the metropolis so far.

The Maharashtra government last month urged people to celebrate the Navratri and forthcoming Dussehra festival in a low-key manner due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In the guidelines issued on September 29, it suggested organisation of health and blood donation camps instead of dandiya, garba and cultural events involving mass participation.

Even the BMC earlier this month appealed to people to strictly follow guidelines issued by the state government while celebrating the Navratri and Dussehra festivals.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
garba Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
BJP national president JP Nadda (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
CAA to be implemented soon, framing of rules in process: Nadda
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Virus, what virus? India gets back to work as festival month arrives
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File photo | PTI)
Amarinder moves resolution in Punjab Assembly against Centre's farm laws
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden not good for India as he is soft with China: Trump Jr

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Image for representational purposes only.(File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi Air Pollution | Political will required to curb stubble burning: Arvind Kejriwal
From child labourer to Medical aspirant, Krishnagiri’s Vishwanath talks about his success story
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp