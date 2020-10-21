STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sex offender walks out of a police station in Mumbai, flees in cab

Published: 21st October 2020 02:04 PM

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

MUMBAI: A 50-year-old man, who was arrested for sexually assaulting a teenaged boy, walked out of a police station in Mumbai and fled in a cab, a police official said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at Nagpada police station on Tuesday when the accused was to be taken to Taloja jail in neighbouring Navi Mumbai in connection with the case against him, he said.

He was brought to the police station here as cops required some photocopies of documents related to the case.

While the police personnel were busy in the work, the accused walked out of the police station, took a cab and fled, the official said.

Search was underway for the accused, he said.

Giving details of his case, the official said the accused had assured a teenaged boy, who got separated from his family, that he will help in finding his father.

While the boy was with him, the accused allegedly sexually assaulted him in a room, he said.

The boy later managed to get out of that place and reach his residence where he informed his parents about the offence, the official said.

The police had subsequently arrested the accused and registered a case against him.

