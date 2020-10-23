STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mumbai: Fire in power coach of parked AC local, none hurt

The fire brigade was alerted about the incident, but before its team arrived around 2.50 am, the blaze had already been doused by the car shed staff with the help of a fire extinguisher and water.

AC locals will run between CSMT and Kalyan

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A fire broke out in the power coach of an air-conditioned (AC) local train parked at the Mumbai Central car shed in the wee hours of Friday, a Western Railway (WR) official said.

The fire broke out around 1.40 am, which left control wiring and electrical cabinet damaged, although nobody was injured in the incident, the WR spokesperson said.

"The passenger area of the coach also did not suffer any damage," he said.

The fire brigade was alerted about the incident, but before its team arrived around 2.50 am, the blaze had already been doused by the car shed staff with the help of a fire extinguisher and water, the official said.

"Short circuit might have triggered the fire," he added.

The WR currently has five 12-coach AC local trains in its fleet.

It has started operating 10 special services of an AC local for the emergency services staff from earlier this month.

