Four killed as speeding car hits footpath in Mumbai

Prima facie, the incident occurred when the driver of the car lost his control over the vehicle in Crawford Market area, an official said. 

The car which rammed into the footpath outside a restaurant in Mumbai. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Four people were killed while as many others were injured on Monday night after a speeding car rammed into the footpath outside a restaurant in a busy market area in south Mumbai, police said.

He said it was not clear whether the deceased were sitting on the footpath outside the restaurant or were travelling in the car.

Police rushed eight injured persons to state-run JJ hospital, where four of them were declared dead on arrival, the official added.

The deceased were identified as Naeem, Saroja, Zubeda and an unidentified woman.

Further investigation is underway.

