STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Sule welcomes Maha govt's move to reserve Aarey land as forest

Sule said while they all support development, it cannot be achieved at the cost of the environment.

Published: 03rd September 2020 05:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2020 05:43 PM   |  A+A-

Supriya Sule

NCP leader and MP Supriya Sule (File |PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: NCP MP Supriya Sule on Thursday thanked the Maharashtra government for its decision to reserve 600-acre Aarey land near Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) in suburban Mumbai as forest.

Sule said while they all support development, it cannot be achieved at the cost of the environment.

Her party is an ally of the Uddhav Thackeray-led state government, which on Wednesday decided to reserve 600-acre Aarey land near SGNP as a forest and conserve it.

Chief Minister Thackeray said the forest would be the first example of a "huge jungle" being conserved at the centre of a megapolis.

Welcoming the decision, Sule said, "Whilst we are all supportive on developmental issues, the same cannot be done at the cost of the environment.

Thanking Govt.

of Maharashtra declaring the 600 acres of Aarey land near Sanjay Gandhi National Park as forest," tweeted Sule, who is the Lok Sabha member from Baramati in Pune.

Thackeray on Wednesday said this jungle will be the "first instance of an extensive forest blossoming within the limits of a metropolis anywhere in the world".

The land of reserved forest excludes the area on which the controversial Metro car shed project in Aarey Colony is taking shape.

The forested Aarey Colony in suburban Goregaon is a prominent green lung of Mumbai.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Aarey land Supriya Sule NCP Maharashtra government
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Steroids reduce mortality in corona patients, confirms new evidence
For representational purposes
You don't need to wear mask when in a car alone: Centre
EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION
Homemaker on a higher pedestal than earning member: HC
Ironically, the infected labourers in Ernakulam, who arrived from different states, had all tested negative during the antigen tests conducted on arrival. (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19 spread rampant among migrant workers in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Russian Covid-19 vaccine triggers immune response: Lancet
Dr Kafeel Khan who was released from Mathura jail after the Allahabad HC ordered his immediate release on Tuesday night addresses a press conference in Jaipur. (Photo | PTI)
Kafeel Khan says he came to 'safe' Rajasthan on Priyanka Gandhi's advice
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp