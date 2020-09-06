STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Mumbaikar held for uploading online videos spreading fake news in Sushant case

The action was taken by the Mumbai Police's cyber wing against the accused, Omar Sarvagnya, after the videos were found to be defamatory and damaging the image of state government and city police.

Published: 06th September 2020 06:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2020 06:12 PM   |  A+A-

Cyber Crime

For representational purposes

By PTI

MUMBAI: A man has been arrested for uploading videos on YouTube which were allegedly spreading fake news in connection with the case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death and defaming the Maharashtra government and Mumbai Police, an official said on Sunday.

The action was taken by the Mumbai Police's cyber wing against the accused, Omar Sarvagnya, after the videos were found to be defamatory and damaging the image of the state government and the city police, he said.

A case was registered against him last month under Indian Penal Code Sections 505(2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill will between classes), 500 (defamation), 501 (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), the police official said.

"We found the videos to be defamatory and damaging the image of the Maharashtra government and Mumbai Police.

Following an investigation, we issued summons to him under section 41(A) of the Criminal Procedure Code to appear before the investigating officer," he said.

The accused was subsequently arrested and later released on bail, the official said.

Rajput (34) was found hanging in his flat in Bandra area here on June 14 following which the Mumbai Police registered a case of accidental death and recorded statements of over 50 people.

Various angles surrounding the actor's death are currently being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sushant case YouTube videos fake news Maharashtra government Mumbai police
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (File Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020 schedule: MI v CSK in tournament opener
Doctors treat a burn Muslim worshipper in a hospital in Dhaka. (File photo| AP)
Bangladesh Mosque Blast: Seven-year-old among 24 dead in AC explosion
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp