Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar tests positive for COVID-19

In a tweet written in Marathi, Mumbai Mayor Pednekar said 'As I don't have any symptoms I have home quarantined myself as per the doctor's advice.' 

Published: 10th September 2020 01:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2020 01:52 PM

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar (Video Screengrab)

By Online Desk

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Thursday said she has tested COVID-19 positive.

In a tweet written in Marathi, Pednekar said 'As I don't have any symptoms I have home quarantined myself as per the doctors' advice.' 

Pednekar said her rapid antigen test came positive, but she is asymptomatic. She has also appealed to the people, who had come in her contact, to take necessary precautions.

Maharashtra remains the worst COVID-19-hit state in India with close to 9,67,349 total cases.

Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh presently contribute 49 per cent of total active cases of coronavirus infection.

Maharashtra is leading this tally with more than 2,50,000 whereas Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh follow with more than 97,000 each, the ministry said.

Inputs from PTI

