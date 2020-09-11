STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After nearly two months, over 30 new COVID-19 cases in Dharavi

Of total 2,883 COVID-19 patients from Dharavi, 2,489 have been already discharged from hospitals.

By PTI

MUMBAI: After a gap of 55 days, the slum-dominated Dharavi area of Mumbai registered a spike of more than 30 coronavirus cases on Friday, a senior official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

With 33 new cases, the case tally in the area increased to 2,883, while the number of active cases went up to 124 from 102 cases on September 10, he said.

On July 19, Dharavi, considered to be Asia's largest slum, had recorded 36 new cases.

The daily increase in the cases then fell and remained in the range of 1-20.

The civic body does not reveal the death toll in the area.

Spread over 2.5 square kilometers, Dharavi has a population over 6.5 lakh.

Coronavirus COVID 19 COVID Pandemic
Comments

