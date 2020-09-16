Sushant case: Human rights body gives clean chit to Maharashtra government over Rhea's morgue visit

By IANS

MUMBAI: Spelling huge relief for the Maharashtra government, the State Human Right Commission (SHRC) has concluded that in her much-publicised and controversial alleged visit to the Cooper Hospital morgue, Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty was only in the permitted 'waiting area', a top official said here on Wednesday.

"We have accepted the contentions of the Mumbai Police and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation after examining their detailed replies and all other supporting documents. The matter is now disposed of," Maharashtra SHRC acting chairman MA Sayeed told IANS.

As per the replies submitted to the SHRC by the BMC, there is a 'waiting area' where certain categories of people like relatives are permitted, the autopsy room and the main morgue is where the bodies are kept. The autopsy room is barred for all except the doctors and their attending staff, while the main morgue is absolutely out of bounds for everybody except those specifically authorized to enter it.

"From all the records made available, the person concerned was only in the designated 'waiting area' and not beyond that point. This is the spot where she may have viewed the body of the late actor (Sushant Singh Rajput)," Sayeed added, throwing the shroud over the controversy.