STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Prohibitory orders in Mumbai extended till September 30; Maharashtra state buses to operate with full passenger capacity from Friday

Currently MSRTC buses are being run at half the passenger capacity in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Published: 17th September 2020 08:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2020 09:27 PM   |  A+A-

People wear masks as a precaution against the coronavirus as they spend the evening on the Arabian Sea coast in Mumbai, Maharashtra state, India, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: In view of increasing coronavirus cases, the Mumbai police have extended prohibitory orders restricting movement of people in the city till September 30.

However, no new restrictions have been imposed, the police stressed.

"The order issued under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure is a mere extension of our previous order (issued on 31st August) and no new-fresh restrictions have been imposed," said city police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

The restrictions were extended to curb the spread of coronavirus, said a police spokesperson.

Social distancing (minimum six feet between two persons) must be followed in public places, the orders said.

"All movements of one or more persons in the area designated as Containment Zone by municipal authorities is prohibited, except for essential activities, supply of essential goods and medical emergencies," the orders stated.

All movements of one or more persons in the city is prohibited, except for medical emergencies and emergency duties, government-semi government agencies and their officials on duty, the orders said, before listing further exemptions.

Establishments providing essential services like food, vegetables, groceries, hospitals, medical shops, pathology laboratories and medical-nursing colleges, telephone-Internet services, electricity, petroleum, oil and energy related entities are exempted.

Banks, stock exchange, clearing corporations, depositories, stock brokers and SEBI registered participants operating through these institutions are too exempted.

IT, IT-enabled services, media, ports, services providing home delivery of foods, groceries and essential commodities, E-Commerce activities are also exempted.

The activities exempted as per the orders issued on August 31 by the Maharashtra government regarding easing of restrictions and phase-wise opening of lockdown (`Mission Begin Again') will be allowed.

Deputy Commissioners of Police of each zone can grant further exemptions whenever needed, the orders said.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) will operate all the buses with 100 per cent passenger capacity instead of the present 50 per cent from Friday, a top official said.

Currently MSRTC buses are being run at half the passenger capacity in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

"The state government has allowed us to run the buses with 100 per cent passenger-carrying capacity instead of 50 per cent," said Shekhar Channe, vice chairman and managing director of the corporation, on Thursday.

Passengers will have to follow COVID-19 protocol such as wearing masks and using sanitizers, he said.

MSRTC restarted inter-district services from August 20 as the lockdown was eased.

It is operating 5,000 buses at present, carrying on average 5.5 lakh passengers every day.

With a fleet of over 18,000 buses, MSRTC is one of the biggest state road transport corporations in the county.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Mumbai Lockdown Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation
India Matters
Kollywood actor Suriya
HC drops contempt proceedings against actor Suriya over remarks on NEET
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
'Farm Bills against middlemen': PM tells farmers not to be 'misled' by Opposition
The Laxmi Vilas Palace Hotel in Rajasthan's Udaipur (Photo | EPS)
Court orders criminal case against Arun Shourie over Rajasthan hotel sale
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File photo | PTI)
Pakistan to elevate occupied Gilgit-Baltistan to full-fledged province: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel (Facebook photo)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Youth Congress stages protest in front of NIA office
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
What’s the link between Vitamin D and Covid-19?
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp