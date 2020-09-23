STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Mumbai suburbs get over 280 mm rain in 24 hours, civic body announces closure of offices 

Heavy showers overnight and early Wednesday morning caused waterlogging at many places in the metropolis, disrupting rail and road traffic.

Published: 23rd September 2020 11:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2020 11:31 AM   |  A+A-

Rains

The Ram Mandir area received 298 mm rainfall, while Dahisar received 190 mm rainfall during the period. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Mumbai received one of the highest showers in the last 24 hours of this monsoon season and more rainfall is likely in the city and suburbs on Wednesday, MeT officials said.

Heavy showers overnight and early Wednesday morning caused waterlogging at many places in the metropolis, disrupting rail and road traffic.

Rains across the island city and the western suburbs picked up late Tuesday evening.

There were intense spells across Mumbai for a few hours overnight, an official said.

"Mumbai received one of the highest rainfall in the last 24 hours," India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Mumbai centre Deputy Director-General K S Hosalikar said.

The city and suburbs are likely to receive heavy showers on Wednesday also, he added.

The Santacruz observatory (in western suburbs) received 286.4 mm showers during the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Wednesday, which is the fourth-highest rainfall in the Maharashtra capital's history, another IMD official said.

The Colaba observatory (in south Mumbai) recorded 147.8 mm rainfall during the same period.

As per IMD Mumbai's record of Santacruz observatory since 1974, it reported 318.2 mm rainfall in 24 hours on September 23, 1981, 312.4 mm rainfall on September 23, 1993 and 303.7 mm rainfall on September 20, 2017.

"Today's rainfall of 286.4 mm is the fourth highest between 1974 and 2020," the official said.

WATCH 

According to the IMD, rainfall recorded below 15 mm is considered light, between 15 and 64.5 mm is moderate and above 64.5 mm is heavy.

Several parts of Mumbai received more than 120 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, the MeT department said.

The Ram Mandir area received 298 mm rainfall, while Dahisar received 190 mm rainfall during the period.

"Most of the rainfall in Mumbai was received after late Tuesday night," the official said.

In response to the Indian Meteorological Department's warning of torrential rains, the Mumbai civic body has called for the closure of all offices, establishments, etc., except for essential services, and for citizens to leave their homes only if necessary.

In neighbouring Navi Mumbai, Diwale area received 304 mm rain, Nerul-301.7 mm, CBD Belapur-279.8 mm, Sanpada-185.1 mm, Vashi-179.5 mm and Ghansoli-136.9 mm in last 24 hours.

Besides, in neighbouring Thane city, Kopri area received 195.3 mm rain, Chirak Nagar-136.5 mm and Dhokali area got 127 mm during the same period.

Since June 1 this year, the Santacruz observatory has so far recorded 3,571.1 mm downpour, while the Colaba observatory has recorded 3,147.3 mm rainfall during the period, the official said.

More from Mumbai.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mumbai rainfall Mumbai rains Mumbai
India Matters
Parliamentarians in Lok Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Bill to help in curbing misuse of foreign donations passed in Lok Sabha
Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Malaysia are among the are 36 countries which provide e-visa facility. (Representational Image)
16 countries provide visa-free entry to Indian passport holders: Centre
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
UP Film City to come up in 1,000-acres land along Yamuna Expressway
Workstation and vacation can go hand in hand, thanks to the new found meaning of 'WFH'
WFH now stands for 'working from hills' for some Hyderabad techies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi also called for creating new opprotunities in Northeast | PiB
Without comprehensive reforms, UN faces 'crisis of confidence': PM Narendra Modi
Normal life was disrupted in Sakleshpur, Alur and Arkalgud taluk following heavy rains. (File photo| PTI)
Mumbai Rains: City and suburbs halted due to severe water-logging
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp