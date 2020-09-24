STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh fly back to Mumbai from Goa ahead of NCB appearance

The NCB, which began the inquiry after a drugs angle came to light in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's alleged suicide, has now widened its investigation.

Published: 24th September 2020 09:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2020 09:15 PM   |  A+A-

Actor-couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

Actor-couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. (File Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)

By PTI

PANAJI: Actor Deepika Padukone and her husband Ranveer Singh on Thursday flew back to Mumbai from Goa, ahead of her appearance before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Deepika is slated to appear before the NCB in Mumbai in connection with a drugs case on Saturday.

​The couple arrived at Goa International Airport amid heavy security around 8 pm and boarded a chartered flight.

ALSO READ | Police deployed outside Deepika Padukone's Mumbai residence ahead of NCB appearance

Actor Rakul Preet Singh and Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash will join the investigation on Friday, an NCB official had said earlier in the day.

The NCB, which began the inquiry after a drugs angle came to light in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's alleged suicide, has now widened its investigation.

More from Mumbai.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NCB drug case Bollywood Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK plans human challenge studies for Covid vaccine; India says no to the idea
 

For representational purposes
New labour bills allow firms with up to 300 workers to fire staff sans govt nod
Kesavananda Bharati: The Swamiji who protected our constitutional rights
Srinagar MP Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)
There’s total wipeout of Muslims from govt in J&K, says Farooq Abdullah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Image for representational purposes. (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
India, Australia carry out naval exercise in Indian Ocean amid China row
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump refuses to promise peaceful transfer of power if he loses US elections
Gallery
KL Rahul's century powered Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) to a sumptuous 97-run win over RCB on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
RCB vs KIXP as it happened: KL Rahul stars with century as bowlers vanquish Virat Kohli's team by 97 runs
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp