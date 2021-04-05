Day after record spike, Mumbai COVID-19 tally down to 9,857

By PTI

MUMBAI: A day after recording more than 11,000 COVID-19 cases in a day - the highest so far - Mumbai reported less than 10,000 infections at 9,857 on Monday, while 21 more patients died due to the disease, the city civic body said.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) updated data, 9,857 new cases took the tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,62,302, while the death toll jumped to 11,797.

On Sunday, the city had witnessed the highest-ever 11,163 new COVID-19 cases.

The number of fatalities also went down to 21 from 25 on Sunday.

According to the BMC, 3,357 more people were discharged from hospitals during the day, pushing the number of recovered patients to 3,74,985.

With this the number of active cases jumped to 74,522, the data showed.

The data showed the BMC carried out 36,878 new COVID- 19 tests, down from Sunday's 51,319, taking the number of samples examined so far to 43,06,053.

The recovery rate of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai has gone down to 81 per cent, according to the BMC.

The overall COVID-19 growth rate has increased to 1.70 per cent, while the case doubling rate has dropped to 40 days, the civic body said.

At present, the city has 70 active containment zones in slums and 'chawls' (old tenements), while 748 buildings have been sealed in the financial capital, it added.