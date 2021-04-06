STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Beaches in Mumbai to remain shut till Apr 30 as cases spike

The government had said that local authorities can take a call on closing public places under their jurisdictions in case of crowding.

Juhu beach, Mumbai crowd

A crowd seen at Juhu beach in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: All beaches in Mumbai will remain shut for visitors till April 30 amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, the civic body announced on Tuesday.

Municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal issued the order to this effect directing all assistant municipal commissioners to ensure that all the beaches remain shut throughout this month.

"In continuation and confirmation of the said orders, the additional restrictions need to be strictly followed by all assistant commissioners of wards to control and arrest the spread of coronavirus on war footing," stated the circular.

ALSO READ: COVID-19 spreading faster than last time in India, next four weeks critical, says Centre

The civic chief has also asked the Commissioner of Mumbai Police to direct police officers to help assistant commissioners of civic wards in implementing this order.

Announcing a new set of restrictions on Sunday in view of the rise in COVID-19 cases, the Maharashtra government had stated that all beaches, gardens and public places will remain closed from 8 pm to 7 am on weekdays and from 8 pm on Friday to 7 am on Monday.

The government had said that local authorities can take a call on closing public places under their jurisdictions in case of crowding.

Mumbai's caseload stood at 4,62,302 on Monday, as per the civic body while the overall death toll reached 11,797.

