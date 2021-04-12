STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vaccination to resume at 62 private hospitals in Mumbai on Monday as Maharashtra recieves fresh doses

In Mumbai, 49 civic and government-run institutions are designated as vaccination centres while 71 private hospitals have the facility to administer the anti-COVID 19 vaccines.

Published: 12th April 2021 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2021 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker administers the COVISHIELD vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: With the fresh stock of anti- COVID 19 vaccines being made available by the Mumbai civic body, the halted vaccination drive will resume at 62 of the 71 designated private hospitals in the megapolis from April 12, municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said on Sunday.

About 40,000 to 50,000 people will be administered the anti-COVID 19 vaccines every day in Mumbai.

The vaccination centres in the 71 private hospitals stopped functioning on April 10 and April 11 due to the shortage of vaccines.

The inoculation drive, however, continued in civic and government hospitals.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had announced that the exercise would resume in the private hospitals after the civic body gets adequate stock of the doses.

"The BMC received 99,000 doses late on April 9. On April 10, 1,34,970 doses were received. The BMC received a total of 2,33,970 doses in the last two days. The civic body has disbursed some stock to the private hospitals. The vaccination will commence in 62 of the 71 private hospitals from April 12," the BMC said in a statement.

