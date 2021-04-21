STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 patient attacks nurse in Mumbai, case registered

A case registered under sections 324, 504, 188, and 270 of IPC and section 4 of MESMA Act at Malabar Hill police station.

By ANI

MUMBAI: A COVID-19 patient on Wednesday allegedly attacked a nurse with a knife at a COVID care centre here. According to the Mumbai Police, the nurse has sustained injuries and being given medical treatment.

"When the accused was asked why he attacked the nurse with the knife, the accused said that he was not being treated properly at the COVID centre," said Mumbai Police. "A case registered under sections 324, 504, 188, and 270 of IPC and section 4 of MESMA Act at Malabar Hill PS," it added.

However, the accused has not been arrested as he is still in quarantine. Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 67,468 new COVID-19 cases, 568 fatalities, and 54,985 discharges in the last 24 hours. The total case tally has reached to 40,27,827 and active cases at 6,95,747.

