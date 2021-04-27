STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Mumbai: Eight booked for vandalising soft drink firm's office over ad 'mocking' Congress

Meanwhile, some Congressmen submitted an application against the firm and its directors at Azad Maidan police station in south Mumbai after the beverage advertisement went viral on social media.

Published: 27th April 2021 08:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2021 08:59 PM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

For representational purposes

By PTI

MUMBAI: Eight Congress workers were booked for allegedly vandalising the office of a soft drink firm in Andheri in Mumbai on Tuesday claiming a new advertisement ridiculed the party's leaders, police said.

An FIR was registered at MIDC police station against eight party workers under Bombay Police Act and IPC, and they were released after being issued a warning, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 10) Mahesh Patil.

Meanwhile, some Congressmen submitted an application against the firm and its directors at Azad Maidan police station in south Mumbai after the beverage advertisement went viral on social media, an official said.

A party functionary said Congress workers reached the firm's office in Andheri after Azad Maidan police failed to take action on their complaint.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Mumbai Police
India Matters
Dr Anthony Fauci (Photo | AP)
Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant of COVID-19: US expert Anthony Fauci
Double masking or N95 mask must to keep mutant variants at bay
Life in extremistan: Managing both pandemic and panic
A healthcare worker helps a COVID-19 patient breathe through an oxygen cylinder. (Photo | ANI)
MP hospital’s smart management saves precious oxygen cylinders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man walks through a closed market during the lockdown imposed by the state government as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra lockdown to be extended by 15 days beyond April 30: Rajesh Tope
A nurse fills a syringe with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | AP)
One dose of Covid vaccine cuts household spread by up to 50%: UK study
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp