COVID: Long queues for vaccination, BMC says dose shortage temporary

The civic body has now allowed eligible persons to walk in at vaccination centres without registering themselves on the Co-WIN app first.

Published: 29th April 2021 06:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2021 06:18 PM   |  A+A-

People queue up for COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai, India, Monday, April 26, 2021. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Long lines were seen outside vaccination centres in the city on Thursday with the doses in short supply and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) allowing walk-in facility for all eligible persons.

Though the vaccination for those above 45 years of age begins at 12 noon, at several centres people queue up from as early as six in the morning, civic sources said.

Senior citizens need not stand in long queues as vaccine is in short supply "only for now and so not available at all places in enough quantity", tweeted additional municipal commissioner Ashwini Bhide.

"But be rest assured that all 45 plus years citizens will eventually get vaccinated," she added.

She also assured that even when the vaccination for 18-44 years category starts, it will not affect the ongoing drive for those above 45.

The civic body has now allowed eligible persons to walk in at vaccination centres without registering themselves on the Co-WIN app first.

"Limited supply of doses is one reason for long queues. Earlier people hesitated to get the jab. But with growing number of COVID-19 deaths, there has been a surge at vaccination centres," said a BMC official.

"We have been standing here for more than three hours but the queue is not moving at all. We are not sure whether we will get a dose today," said 54-year-old Smriti Bindra at the Nesco vaccination centre in Goregaon.

People complained of mismanagement at the BKC vaccination centre too.

Additional commissioner Bhide, meanwhile, also informed on Twitter that the BMC will add at least 500 public and private centres when the vaccination drive for those above 18 starts.

"So vaccination for 45 plus shall not be compromised or slowed down," she added.

The IAS official also said that vaccination for the new age group "will start only after enough vaccines are made available and not exactly on 1st May", so "senior citizens need not worry".

Those who have taken their first dose are "reasonable protected" and should not panic if there is a slight delay in getting the second dose, Bhide said, asking people to take precautionary measures such as double masking and social distancing.

