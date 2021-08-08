STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid-19: Mumbai locals to resume for fully vaccinated individuals from August 15

CM Uddhav Thackeray also said that they have called the health task force meeting on August 9 where more restrictions will be relaxed.

Published: 08th August 2021 09:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2021 09:44 PM   |  A+A-

COVID-19, MASKS

The local train service is currently open to only essential service workers. (File Photo | ANI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday announced the opening of the Mumbai local train network from August 15 for fully vaccinated people.

In an address to the state, Uddhav Thackeray said "local trains in Mumbai will start from August 15 for those who have been vaccinated with both the shots." In Mumbai, 19 lakh people are fully vaccinated.

Thackeray further added the Covid-19 numbers are down but the "danger is not yet over."

"The fully vaccinated people who want to travel in Mumbai locals have to register in the given mobile App and get the travel ticket. And those who don't have mobiles they will be also permitted to commute in local train by filing the physical forms at respective railway stations," Thackeray said.

He also said that they have called the health task force meeting on Monday where more restrictions will be relaxed.

"The pandemic is not yet over. Last time too people thought Covid is gone and started crowding and attending functions in large numbers, then suddenly fresh Covid-19 positive cases started reporting in Vidarbha." he said.

"The second wave was so big and lethal that many people suffered and put pressure on health infrastructure. Therefore, do not take viruses lightly. The situation is still critical in some districts of Maharashtra. We should not be in hurry to open everything, then we will be forced to close everything," Thackeray added.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Pune guardian minister Ajit Pawar announced opening of malls and shops for all days of the week till 8.00 PM while the hotels will operate till 10.00 PM.

Pawar said that the only fully vaccinated people will be allowed to visit the malls while people working in malls have to do their Covid 19 test every fortnightly. 

The local train service is currently open to only essential service workers.

