Mumbai suburban trains: Offline verification for issuing travel passes from Thursday

Besides, help desks will be set up at 56 suburban stations falling in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region by the respective authorities.

Published: 10th August 2021 08:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2021 08:03 PM   |  A+A-

Mumbai train

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: An offline verification procedure for COVID-19 vaccination and issuing monthly passes to fully inoculated people to enable them to board local trains will start at 53 suburban stations in Mumbai from Thursday morning, the city civic body said on Tuesday.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday announced that members of the public, who have completed 14 days after getting the second dose of coronavirus vaccines, will be allowed to board suburban trains from August 15.

A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) release said citizens who have completed 14 days after the second dose are required to carry a hard copy of COVID-19 vaccination final certificate and a photo ID for verification for obtaining travel passes.

"Those eligible after verification will be allowed to travel from August 15, 2021 onwards," the release said, adding a total of 358 help desks will be set up at 53 railway stations falling under the BMC's jurisdiction.

Besides, help desks will be set up at 56 suburban stations falling in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (outside BMC limits) by the respective authorities, it said.

The civic body said the help desks will be operational in two consecutive sessions from 7 am to 11 pm.

"Citizens can approach the station nearest to their house for verification and should avoid crowding," it said.

The BMC warned that strict legal action will be taken if fake vaccination certificates are produced to obtain passes.

