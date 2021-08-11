STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

1,317 bed-ridden people given Covid vaccine in Mumbai, no case of adverse reaction: BMC tells HC

The Centre had earlier expressed its inability to introduce the door-to-door vaccination drive on the ground of wastage of vaccines and risk of adverse reactions.

Published: 11th August 2021 04:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2021 04:20 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker adminsters vaccine jab to a receipient, representational image

The Maharashtra government last month said it would initiate the drive and framed a policy for the same. (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A total of 1,317 bed-ridden people have so far been given vaccine against COVID-19 at their residences in Mumbai and there has not been a single case of adverse reaction to the jabs, the city civic body told the Bombay High Court on Wednesday.

The door-to-door vaccination drive began as a pilot project in Mumbai on July 30.

"Till August 9, 2021, 1,317 bed-ridden citizens have been vaccinated during the door-to-door vaccination drive. No incidence of AEFI (adverse events following immunisation) has been reported," said an affidavit filed in the HC by Mangala Gomare, the executive health officer of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The affidavit was submitted in response to a public interest litigation filed by advocates Dhruti Kapadia and Kunal Tiwari, seeking a direction to the Union government to start door-to-door vaccination of senior citizens above the age of 75 years, specially-abled people and those who are bed-ridden or wheelchair-bound.

The petition said such people would be unable to go to the vaccination centres.

The Centre had earlier expressed its inability to introduce the door-to-door vaccination drive on the ground of wastage of vaccines and risk of adverse reactions.

The Maharashtra government last month said it would initiate the drive and framed a policy for the same.

The drive was subsequently started in Mumbai as a pilot project.

According to the BMC's affidavit, as on August 9, 4,889 bed-ridden individuals had registered for home vaccination.

On July 30, a pilot round with the help of an NGO was conducted and 37 people were vaccinated here at their homes.

"From August 2, 2021, home vaccination drive is going on in all 24 wards in the city. Beneficiaries are called and asked to keep necessary certificates ready. A two-member team comprising a doctor and a nurse is then deployed in each ward along with an ambulance and kit in case of adverse reaction to the vaccine," the civic body said in its affidavit.

The civic body also said it took the help of NGOs in some wards for manpower support and basic life support ambulances.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G S Kulkarni will hear the petition on Thursday.

The financial capital on Tuesday reported 230 new cases of coronavirus, taking the infection tally to 7,37,954, while five fatalities pushed to death toll to 15,959, as per the civic body.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid 19 Pandemic Covid 19 Vaccine Coronavirus Covid 19 in Mumbai
India Matters
Jessica Metcalf, an associate professor at Princeton University, US, noted that this prediction is likely to hold only if reinfections produce only mild disease. (Express Illustration)
COVID-19 may become a mostly childhood disease in few years: Study
Representational photo (File photo| EPS)
Christian schools saving Rs 2,500 crore by denying seats to poor in India: Child rights body
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Petrol pump offers free fuel to people named 'Neeraj' to celebrate Olympic gold medal win
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Under 18 users can seek removal of their pictures from image search results: Google

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Watch | Delhi education board signs agreement with IB to improve curriculum
ITBP personnel during a search operation after a landslide on the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Kinnaur district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Major Landslide in Himachal Pradesh; eleven dead, several feared buried
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp