No new Covid infection in Dharavi for third time in August; active cases at 25

Earlier on August 3 and 8, no new case was detected in the slum- dominated area, once a COVID-19 hotspot.

Published: 11th August 2021 05:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2021 05:04 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker collects swab samples during a door-to-door screening for COVID-19 people at Dharavi.

A health worker collects swab samples during a door-to-door screening for COVID-19 people at Dharavi. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Mumbai's slum colony Dharavi did not report any fresh coronavirus case for the third time in August so far on Wednesday, keeping the tally unchanged at 6,992, a senior Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.

In June and July, too, Dharavi had witnessed no new COVID-19 infections on a few days.

Dharavi has a cumulative COVID-19 caseload of 6,992, of which 6,596 patients have already recovered and discharged from hospitals, the official said.

He said currently the densely-populated slum locality has 25 active COVID-19 cases.

ALSO READ | Cumulative Covid vaccine doses administered in India cross 52 crore: Health ministry

On Tuesday, Dharavi had reported only one new infection.

The number of infections has been below five on days when new cases have been reported in August so far.

Dharavi became a hotspot of coronavirus infections in the beginning of April when the second wave of the pandemic was sweeping Maharashtra.

The area had reported its highest-ever 99 COVID-19 cases on April 8, 2021.

The first coronavirus case in Dharavi was reported on April 1, 2020.

Spread over 2.5 sq km and housing a mix of shanties and micro industrial units, Dharavi is home to almost 6.5 lakh people.

