Student sends threat mails to Mumbai University over results, let off with warning

By PTI

MUMBAI: A student was held and let off with a warning after he sent multiple e-mails threatening to blow up the Mumbai University campus in Kalina here if it did not declare the results of BA, B.COM and B.

Sc courses quickly, police said on Saturday.

A probe began after MU officials approached BKC police station informing about these mails that had been sent on July 9 and 10, an official said.

"We zeroed in on the IP address from which the mails were sent and nabbed the student behind it. Since the mails were part of a prank and nothing suspicious was found, and also looking at the affect it could have had on his academic career, we let him off with a warning," the official informed.