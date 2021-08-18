STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Mumbai: Two held with country-made pistols, bullets by crime branch

Based on a tip-off, the unit-VII of the crime branch laid a trap on the Eastern Express Highway on Tuesday evening and nabbed two people from Vikhroli.

Published: 18th August 2021 04:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2021 04:32 PM   |  A+A-

The police team show the seized country-made pistols and bullets

The police team show the seized country-made pistols and bullets. (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Mumbai police's crime branch has arrested two persons for alleged possession of eight country-made pistols and bullets in the eastern suburb of Vikhroli here, police said on Wednesday.

Based on a tip-off, the unit-VII of the crime branch laid a trap on the Eastern Express Highway on Tuesday evening and nabbed Yasin Ramjan Khan (20) and Ajhar Azam Khan (22) from Vikhroli (east), an official said.

The police recovered firearms and bullets from a bag found in the duo's possession, the official said, adding that the accused are residents of Khargon in Madhya Pradesh. During interrogation, the duo revealed that the firearms were manufactured in Madhya Pradesh and such weapons were mostly sold in Mumbai and neighbouring areas, he said.

The duo has been arrested under relevant sections of the Arms Act and Maharashtra Police Act, the official added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mumbai police Mumbai crime Vikhroli Mumbai firearms seizure
India Matters
Mali said the Taliban will improve the condition of Afghanistan (Photo | AP)
Sidhu's adviser Mali courts controversy with Facebook posts on Kashmir and Taliban
D-Mart founder Radhakishan Damani (File | Twitter)
What is fuelling the rise and rise of India's retail czar Radhakishan Damani?
A man receives Covishield vaccine against the coronavirus at a government hospital in Noida. (File Photo | AP)
Over 3.86 crore people didn't get second dose of COVID vaccines within stipulated time: Centre
Kerala health minister Veena George (Photo | Facebook)
Kerala ready to vaccinate children against COVID if Centre's nod is received: State Health Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp