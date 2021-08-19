STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Mumbai: MNC executive accuses husband of unnatural sex, FIR lodged

According to an official, the victim, who works in a multi-national company, had approached the Powai police station in suburban Mumbai with her complaint.

Published: 19th August 2021 06:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2021 06:42 PM   |  A+A-

rape, rapist, minor rape, sexual assault

Representational Photo (File photo| AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A 40-year-old woman has registered a complaint against her husband, a vice-president at a well-know financial firm, accusing him of forcing her into unnatural sex, and also alleged that her in-laws and other family members harassed her for dowry, a police official said on Thursday.

According to the official, the victim, who works in a multi-national company, had approached the Powai police station in suburban Mumbai with her complaint.

Based on the complaint, in which she has named eight family members for dowry harassment, an FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 498-A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and 377 (unnatural offences) on August 17, he said.

The official added that no arrests have been made so far and an investigation was underway. In her statement to the police, the woman said she got married in May 2013. After the marriage, her parents-in-law, brother-in-law and other family members started harassing her for dowry and her husband, too, used to support them, the police said, quoting from the complaint.

The woman said that she financially helped her husband and other family members still she was assaulted at multiple occasions. The victim, in the complaint, claimed that her husband and other family members persuaded her to part with gold jewellery and cash collectively worth around Rs 1.5 crore in the name of safekeeping.

The woman also accused her husband of forcing her into unnatural sex, the police said. Fed up with their daily harassment and her husband's behaviour, she decided to lodge the complaint, they said. The woman, a mother of twins, is currently residing with her parents, the official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mumbai Police Mumbai crime Unnatural sex
India Matters
Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo |AP)
Kabul wears a burqa, the world shuts its eyes
Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Urban India sees rising unemployment in August
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Taj Mahal to reopen for night viewing from August 21
Devotees offer prayers at the  dargah in Harlapur | Express
Not Muslims, but Hindus observe Muharram in this Karnataka village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp