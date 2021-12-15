STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Gangster Suresh Pujari deported to India from Philippines; to be brought to Mumbai

Pujari, also wanted in extortion cases in Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan, Ulhasnagar and Dombivli near Mumbai, was brought back to India late Tuesday night.

Published: 15th December 2021 10:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2021 10:12 AM   |  A+A-

Mumbai Police

Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Gangster Suresh Pujari, wanted in several extortion cases in Mumbai region and Karnataka, has been deported to India, a senior police official said on Wednesday.

Pujari, also wanted in extortion cases in Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan, Ulhasnagar and Dombivli near Mumbai, was brought back to India late Tuesday night after he was arrested and extradited from the Philippines.

Intelligence Bureau (IB) and CBI officials took his custody after he landed at Delhi airport, the official said.

He will be handed over to Mumbai Police after the central agencies interrogate him, the official said.

A Mumbai crime branch team is already in Delhi to take his custody.

Mumbai and Thane police had issued red-corner notices against him in 2017 and 2018 respectively after several extortion cases.

Pujari, who was on the run for over 15 years, was nabbed in the Philippines in October, the official said.

Altogether 23 extortion cases have been registered against him in Thane, he said.

Suresh is a close relative of gangster Ravi Pujari and separated from him in 2007.

He then fled abroad.

Early in his career in crime, he worked with underworld don Chhota Rajan and Ravi Pujari and later formed his own gang, the official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Suresh Pujari Mumbai Police Intelligence Bureau CBI
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Omicron outbreak in India: Booster likely for Covaxin recipients first, say sources 
Health experts still don't know if omicron is causing milder COVID-19 but some more hints are emerging with doctors in South Africa saying their patients aren't getting as sick with omicron. (AP)
Omicron spreading at unprecedented rate: WHO | Covid 19
PM Modi carrying inspections with UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (Photo | Twitter)
Will religion help BJP in UP polls? Opinions divided over Kashi Vishwanath corridor
Leena Nair longtime executive at Unilever, to be its new CEO. (Photo | Facebook)
Luxury brand Chanel chooses Unilever's Leena Nair as CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp