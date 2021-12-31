STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mumbai Police prohibit citizens to visit public places between 5 pm and 5 am till January 15

DCP (operations) S Chaitanya issued the order, which came into force from 1 pm on Friday and will remain in force till January 15, unless withdrawn earlier.

A health worker takes a swab sample of a traveller to test for COVID-19 at a train station in Mumbai. (File photo| AP)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Mumbai Police issued an order prohibiting people from gathering at the beaches, sea faces and other public places from 5 pm to 5 am till January 15. Briefing the media, minister Vijay Wadettiwar of Congress said there seems to be community spread of the infection in pockets of the state, particularly Mumbai and adjoining areas, and mid-January and February are very crucial in view of Omicron spread.

"If people fail to follow COVID-19 protocol, then we will have no options but to impose the lockdown once again in the state to contain the spread of the virus. However, the final decision will be taken by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray," Wadettiwar added.

The CM, in his New Year message to the state, said the government was committed to defeating the virus once again and while welcoming the New Year, people should take all precautions and should not be careless while celebrating.

Maharashtra logged 8,067 fresh COVID-19 cases on the last day of 2021, with over 5,428 of these in Mumbai alone, prompting the state government to impose more restrictions with effect from January 1.

A maximum of 50 people will be allowed at social, cultural and political gathering as against 250 at open-air venues and 200 at closed-door functions earlier. For funeral, only 20 people will be allowed. "Local authorities such as respective district collectors and municipal commissioners in urban areas are empowered to impose more stringent measures in view of the rising COVID-19 cases," said a senior government official.

Maharashtra had 24,509 active positive cases on Friday, with 16,441 of these registered in Mumbai alone. The state capital also had the highest 327 of the total 454 Omicron cases in the state. Eight deaths were reported across the state due to the infection in the last 24 hours, including one death in the city of Mumbai.

