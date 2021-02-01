STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Sheena Bora murder: Bombay HC seeks report from jail on Indrani Mukerjea's medical condition

Mukerjea, who is lodged at the Byculla Womens' prison here since her arrest in August 2015, had approached the high court seeking bail on medical grounds and on the basis of merit.

Published: 01st February 2021 08:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2021 08:10 PM   |  A+A-

Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case

Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case. (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Monday sought a report from jail authorities in Mumbai on a medical condition of Indrani Mukerjea, the prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case, and also directed the CBI to file an affidavit in response to the bail plea filed by her.

Mukerjea, who is lodged at the Byculla Womens' prison here since her arrest in August 2015, had approached the high court seeking bail on medical grounds and on the basis of merit (of the case). Justice PD Naik on Monday directed the Byculla prison to submit a report on Mukerjea's medical condition on February 22.

The HC also directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is the prosecuting agency in the case, to file an affidavit to the petition filed by Mukerjea, also on the same date. Mukerjea in her plea claimed there was no concrete evidence against her in the case in which she is accused of killing her own daughter.

The prosecution's case is that Mukerjea, along with her former husbands Sanjeev Khanna and Peter Mukerjea, had killed Sheena Bora, who was born of her previous relationship, in the year 2012. Peter Mukerjea was granted bail in February 2020 by the high court.

Khanna is still behind bars.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bombay High Court Sheena Bora murder case Indrani Mukerjea Indrani Mukerjea health
India Matters
(Express Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Union Budget 2021: Low fuel, full throttle
Bold, ambitious budget for a resurgent India
Chandrajit Banerjee Director General, CII
Big spends on infra, healthcare, bold reforms to catalyse growth
Growth-focused and pragmatic decisions to meet key needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Age is just a number for this 105-yr-old Padma Shri Awardee Pappammal
Myanmar's soldiers stand guard at a roadblock manned with an armored vehicle in a road leading to the parliament building Tuesday. (Photo | AP)
Myanmar lawmakers say army guarding their housing after coup
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp