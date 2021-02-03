Fire breaks out at Scindia House in Mumbai

By PTI

MUMBAI: A fire broke out in the Scindia House commercial building in south Mumbai on Wednesday morning, fire brigade sources said.

The five-storeyed building is located in the Ballard Estate area.

Two fire tenders rushed to the spot and the fire was doused within half an hour, the sources said, adding the fire broke out at the spot where old trash is located.

There was a major fire in Scindia House in June 2018, in which documents at the Income Tax office located in the building were gutted, the sources said.