12-year-old boy dies by suicide in Mumbai

By PTI

MUMBAI: A 12-year-old boy allegedly killed himself in his home in Antop Hill area of central Mumbai, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday, when the boy was alone in his room and was later found by his father, an official said.

The deceased boy's body was sent to civic-run Sion Hospital for post-mortem, he said.

While the police are trying to ascertain the exact reason for the suicide, no foul play has been detected in the incident so far, the official said.

An accidental death report has been registered at Antop Hill police station and further probe is underway.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.