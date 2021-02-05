STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Five held for making porn films with struggling actors in Mumbai, over Rs 36 lakh frozen

The arrests of two male actors, a light man, a woman photographer and a graphic designer came about following a raid on a bungalow in Madh area of Malad's Malwani.

Published: 05th February 2021 07:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2021 07:26 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Representational Image

By PTI

MUMBAI: Five people were arrested in Mumbai for allegedly making pornographic films with struggling models and actors and uploading them on social media apps and websites, an official of the Crime Branch's property cell said on Friday.

The arrests of two male actors, a light man, a woman photographer and a graphic designer came about following a raid on a bungalow in Madh area of Malad's Malwani where such a film was being shot using mobile phone cameras, the official added.

One woman has been rescued from the racket, he said.

The arrested woman has said she used to shoot the scenes and upload it on the internet and social media apps and then get people to subscribe to them by paying viewing charges, the official said.

"Six mobile phones, a laptop, cameras and associated equipment, memory cards etc, all valued at Rs 5.68 lakh, have been seized. We have frozen Rs 36.60 lakh found in the accounts of the accused.

They have been charged under IPC, IT Act, and Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act by Malwani police on the complaint of property cell API Laxmikant Salunkhe," he said.

They have been remanded in custody till February 10, he added.

Comments

