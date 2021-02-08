STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Bombay HC dismisses plea on lawyer's fees paid by BMC in Kangana Ranaut house demolition case

Yadav, who claims to be an RTI activist, had sought an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the matter and said the BMC caused loss to the public exchequer.

Published: 08th February 2021 08:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2021 08:05 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Monday dismissed a plea challenging the fees paid by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to a senior counsel in the case of demolition of actor Kangana Ranaut's bungalow, saying the court cannot interfere or regulate such decisions.

A division bench of Justices S S Shinde and Manish Pitale rejected the petition filed by one Sharad Yadav, who claimed the BMC had paid Rs 82.50 lakh to senior counsel Aspi Chinoy for representing the civic body in the petition filed by Ranaut.

"This is an area we cannot interfere or regulate. What fees should be charged by an advocate on record or a senior advocate is not something that this court should go into," the bench said.

Yadav, who claims to be an RTI activist, had sought an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the matter and said the BMC caused loss to the public exchequer.

The plea said the BMC ought not to have appointed such senior advocates in "simple and petty" matters.

The HC, however, said it is not for the court to decide such matters.

"It is the BMC's decision whom to appoint. For you (Yadav) it may be a simple and petty case, but for the BMC it might have been an important case," Justice Shinde said.

"Who will decide whether it is important or petty matter? That is for the authority concerned to decide," the court said.

Just like any other litigant, the BMC can appoint any lawyer they want, and there cannot be any restriction especially from the court, Justice Shinde said.

The court also said if the petitioner feels an offence of cheating or causing loss to the public exchequer is made out, then he can approach the police or a magistrate court with a private complaint.

Ranaut approached the HC in September last year, challenging the demolition of a part of her bungalow in Pali Hill area here by the BMC.

She had alleged that the BMC acted out of vendetta.

The civic body, however, claimed the bungalow had been altered in breach of structural permits.

The high court, in its judgement in November last year, held the demolition as illegal and said the BMC had acted out of malice.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kangana Ranaut Bombay High Court
India Matters
Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | Youtube)
R-Day violence: SC stays arrest of Tharoor, Sardesai as FIRs lodged for tweets
Twitter (File Photo | AP)
Twitter seeks dialogue with govt after order to block accounts, says staff's safety a priority
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (Photo | AP)
WHO head raises questions about COVID-19 vaccines
The first batch of women commandos undergoes training for Garuda, Karnataka’s anti-terror force. (Photo | EPS)
All-woman commando force of Karnataka Police in the making

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jaya near a positive sample. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Army dogs sniff out coronavirus on basis of urine, sweat samples in seconds
The glacier burst at Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district had triggered an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Survivors recall tunnel escape
Gallery
A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand glacier disaster: Latest images of rescue efforts from Chamoli district show calamity's intensity 
While City has conceded just two goals in 13 league games, Liverpool's issues in defence continue as it struggles to overcome the likely season-long absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Here is everything you need to know about missing Liverpool players and their recovery progress. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Liverpool latest injury updates: Alisson, Fabinho make comeback against Manchester City; here are recovering Reds and expected return dates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp