Navi Mumbai cop dies by suicide with service revolver

By PTI

MUMBAI: An assistant inspector with Navi Mumbai police on Sunday afternoon allegedly died by suicide using his service revolver, an official said.

API Bhushan Pawar was attached to APMC police station and shot himself with a single round in the chest in his cabin, and colleagues rushed him to MGM Hospital in Vashi where he died, he said.

"The API was on leave for the last two months but arrived in office on Sunday and took the extreme step. He was reportedly under depression. A probe to find out the exact cause is underway," Navi Mumbai Deputy Commissioner of Police Suresh Mengade said.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)