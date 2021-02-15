Mumbai civic body staff to get three chances for free COVID vaccination

By PTI

MUMBAI: Every employee of the Mumbai civic body will get three opportunities for free COVID-19 vaccination, an official release said on Monday.

This decision was taken at a meeting of the 'Task Force' set up to streamline COVID-19 vaccination-related issues in the civic areas, it said.

"If any employee does not go for vaccination at all for three times, his name will be removed from the list of free vaccinations," stated the release issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Presently, the inoculation drive for frontline workers and healthcare workers is underway in Mumbai.

Frontline workers from the BMC and BEST are being inoculated during this drive, which was launched on January 16.

BMC additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani, has instructed all the departments of the civic body to make a separate plan at their level for vaccination of the employees, the release said.

The civic body also asked heads of various departments to share their photographs while taking vaccination shots on Whatsapp groups of their respective departments, it added.