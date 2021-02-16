STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Kangana Ranaut withdraws suit against BMC notice over merged flats

The MCGM, also known as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), had in March 2018 issued a notice to Ranaut over merger of three flats owned by her in the Orchid Breeze building in Khar area.

Published: 16th February 2021 09:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2021 09:02 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)

Actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday withdrew her suit filed in a civil court here against the notice issued by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai for alleged illegal merger of flats.

The MCGM, also known as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), had in March 2018 issued a notice to Ranaut over merger of three flats owned by her in the Orchid Breeze building in Khar area.

ALSO READ | Sedition case: None of my tweets incited violence, Kangana to HC

It was alleged that the flats were merged into a single unit in violation of sanctioned plans.

In December last year, the Dindoshi civil court had dismissed her application challenging the notice, following which she moved the Bombay High Court.

But later Ranaut withdrew the appeal and told the high court last week that she would apply to the MCGM for regularization of changes in the flat.

Last year, the civic body had initiated demolition of alleged unauthorized construction at Ranaut's bungalow in Pali Hill area, but the high court subsequently termed the action as illegal and malicious.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kangana Ranaut BMC
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People in Tamil Nadu can choose between Covaxin and Covishield
Priya Ramani and her lawyer Rebecca John after the court’s verdict | TWITTER
‘Woman has right to voice her grievance even after decades’ 
For representational purposes
UP convict, who killed 7 kin, is first woman to be hanged post Independence
For representational purposes
District collectors to be final authority on adoptions soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Have you tried a 'flying dosa' yet?
A man moving around Kochi wearing a plastic cover as facemask. Despite the rise in Covid cases, many remain callous about safety measures | A Sanesh
Early warning of fresh COVID-19 wave in India?
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp