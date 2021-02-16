Kangana Ranaut withdraws suit against BMC notice over merged flats

By PTI

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday withdrew her suit filed in a civil court here against the notice issued by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai for alleged illegal merger of flats.

The MCGM, also known as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), had in March 2018 issued a notice to Ranaut over merger of three flats owned by her in the Orchid Breeze building in Khar area.

It was alleged that the flats were merged into a single unit in violation of sanctioned plans.

In December last year, the Dindoshi civil court had dismissed her application challenging the notice, following which she moved the Bombay High Court.

But later Ranaut withdrew the appeal and told the high court last week that she would apply to the MCGM for regularization of changes in the flat.

Last year, the civic body had initiated demolition of alleged unauthorized construction at Ranaut's bungalow in Pali Hill area, but the high court subsequently termed the action as illegal and malicious.