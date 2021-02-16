Mumbai Doctor dies by suicide at Nair Hospital

By PTI

MUMBAI: A 27-year-old doctor with civic-run Nair Hospital in Mumbai Central allegedly committed suicide by injecting himself with an unknown substance, police said on Tuesday.

Bhinsandesh Tupe, a first-year student of anaesthesiology, was found unconscious in his hostel room around 10.30 pm on Monday, an official said.

Tupe was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead on admission, the official said.

According to the police, the deceased had allegedly injected himself with an unknown substance.

A case of accidental death has been registered at Agripada police station, he said, adding that the victim's body has been sent for post-mortem.

Prima facie, the police suspect that the doctor took extreme step due to personal problems, the official said.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)